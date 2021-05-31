Students will appear for the board exams from their homes

The admit cards for Class 12 board exams of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) have been released. This time, students will appear for the board exams from their homes. This new scheme has been adopted keeping in mind the prevailing pandemic conditions in the state. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website.

Students appearing for the exams can follow these simple steps to download the admit card:

- Visit the website cgbse.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on Class 12 admit card link

- Type either your roll number or your name and father’s name

- Submit it. The admit card will appear on the screen

- Take a printout of the hall ticket and save a copy for later reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card:

All students appearing for their higher secondary board exams will be provided with question papers and exam sheets from their designated exam centres from 1 to 5 June. A student can submit the exam sheet within 5 days. This year, around 2.71 lakh students have registered themselves for the board exams.

Important instructions for exams:

Students need to sign the attendance sheet when they will submit their exam sheets. They are required to mention all the mandatory details like roll number, roll code, name, subject’s name, subject code and signature on the first page of the answer sheet. Every student must wear a face mask and carry a sanitiser to the examination centre. No answer sheets will be accepted by post, courier or any other mode.

If any student is coronavirus positive, any family member can collect the question paper on his/her behalf from the examination centre. They need to provide the admit card and the COVID-19 positive report. At the time of submitting the answer sheet, a copy of the student's Aadhaar card is also required.