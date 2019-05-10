CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2019 Updates: Chhattisgarh board declares results on cgbse.nic.in, pass percentage at 68% for 10th, 78% for 12th

Chattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Exam Results 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The pass percentage of the Class 12 Chhattisgarh board exam has been recorded as 78 percent. Reportedly, Yogendra Verma has secured the first rank in the Class 12 exam with a score of 97.4 percent.

The Chhattisgarh board, or CGBSE has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on the official websites: cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Students can also check alternative websites like examresutls.net and indiaresults.com.

The Chhattisgarh board is expected to declare the results any time now. Students should keep refreshing official websites or alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Once the Chhattisgarh board releases the results at 1 pm on its official websites, students can expect their mark sheet and pass certificate soon too. NDTV reported that it will be out soon after the results are out.

"The online mark statement is for immediate information only. Students should go through the entries carefully. Class 10 students should check their date of birth properly. Class 10 pass certificate is a valid document for date of birth proof," the report said.

The official websites for the Chhattisgarh Class 10 and 12 board exam results may be unresponsive. In such a scenario, students are advised not to panic or worry, because the websites will be back soon.

Class 10 and Class 12 results of the Chhattisgarh state board are expected to be announced today (Friday, 10 May) at around 1 pm. Students can check their results on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year. While CGBSE conducted Class 10 exams between 1 March and 23 March, it held the Class 12 exams between 2 March and 29 March.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link for ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ and ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4: Once the result is displayed on the screen, download it and take a print out of it for future use.

Students can also check their scores on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

In 2018, the overall passing percentage for Class 10 stood at of 68.6 percent and for 77 percent for Class 12 exams. A total of 2,76,906 students registered themselves for Class 12 exams whereas 4,42,060 students appeared for Class 10 examination.

Supplementary exams will be conducted for students who failed to qualify exams this year. For more information students can check the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in

About CGBSE

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) was set up in Raipur on 20 July, 2001. Functioning under the Government of Chhattisgarh, it started conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 exams from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones and aims to promote and develop secondary education in the state.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

