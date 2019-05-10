CGBSE 12th result 2019 declared: Yogendra Verma and Devendra Sahu topped CG board with 97.4%, check scores at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 12th result 2019 declared | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared Class 12 board exam results today (10 May) on it's official website- cgbse.nic.in. Yogendra Verma and Devendra Sahu jointly secured the first rank with 97.4 percent in the Chhattisgarh class 12 board exam this year

The pass percentage of the Class 12 Chhattisgarh board exam this year has been recorded as 78 percent.

The CGBSE conducted Class 12 exams between 2 March and 29 March.

Follow LIVE updates here.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1-Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, select the student corner and click on Exam Results.

Step 3: Select Higher Secondary(Class 12) 2019 from the list.

Step 4- Once directed to the page, fill in your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 5- As soon as the details are submitted, the result is displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out of it for future use.

In 2018, the overall passing percentage for Class 12 was at 77 percent. A total of 2,72,000 students had appeared for Class 12 examination this year. Shiv Kumar Pandey was declared as the topper for Class 12 with 98.40 percent.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their Class 10 scores at :

results.cg.nic.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.com

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.