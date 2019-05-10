CGBSE 12th Result 2019 Date: Chhattisgarh board to announce Class 12 results today; check cgbse.nic.in to access scores

CGBSE Result 2019 Date| The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to announce Class 12 board exam results today (10 May) at 1 pm on its official website. Students can visit cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in to check their results.

CGBSE conducted Class 12 examinations between 2 March and 29 March. A total of 3 lakh students had registered for the Chhattisgarh Class 12 board exams.

Steps to check CGBSE Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official CGBSE website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and date of birth as mentioned in your hall ticket

Step 4: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can take printout, email or download the result for future reference.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of the Class 12 students was recorded at 77 percent, and 2,72,000 students had appeared for the exams. Girls outperformed boys by 5 percent, with a pass percentage of 74.45 for boys and 79.40 percent for girls.

Supplementary exams will be conducted for students who fail to qualify the exams this year. For more information, students can check the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in.

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education controls, regulates and looks after matters associated with school education in the state. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in Chhattisgarh.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.