CGBSE 12th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh board to announce Class 12 results on the official website cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 12th Result 2019 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare Class 12 board exam results today (10 May) on its official websites cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

CGBSE conducted the Class 12 examinations between 2 March and 29 March. A total of 3 lakh students had registered for the CGBSE Class 12 exams.

Steps to check CGBSE Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official CGBSE website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, check the student corner and click on exam results.

Step 3: Click on Higher Secondary Exam Result 2019. Under the sub-categories, select 'Main Examination'

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned in your admit ticket.

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take a printout of their results for future reference. You can also save a soft copy of the same on your email.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 students was recorded at 77 percent. A total of 2,72,000 students appeared for the Class 12 exams last year. Girls outperformed boys by 5 percent. The pass percentage among boys was 74.45 percent and among girls, 79.40 percent.

Supplementary exams will be conducted in June for students who fail to qualify exams. For more information, students can check the official website of the board cgbse.nic.in.

