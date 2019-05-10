CGBSE 10th Result 2019 declared: Here are alternative ways to check Class 10 result if official website is down

CGBSE 10th Result 2019 declared | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is declared the Class 10 board exam results today (10 May) on its official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

However, in case of heavy traffic, as it happens often, the Chhattisgarh board's official website may slow down. In that case, students should not panic and instead, check alternative websites for their scores. They can also opt for an SMS service.

List of alternate websites

– results.cg.nic.in

– indiaresults.com

– examresults.net



Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 Result:

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com or any of the websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, select the state you desire, in this case, 'Chhattisgarh'.

Step 3: Once directed to the page, check for the High School (Class 10) Exam Result 2019 box.

Step 4: Enter your name, hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned in your admit card.

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference. You can also save a soft copy on email.

SMS service:

You can get your CGBSE Class 12 result over SMS, as well. Type CG10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 students was 68.04 percent.

Supplementary exams will be conducted in June for students who fail to qualify the exams. For more information, students can check the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in

