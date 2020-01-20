CEPT Ahmedabad graduates wear black bands at convocation in protest against CAA, NRC; stand in solidarity with students across India

The students of the CEPT university in Ahmedabad held a silent, symbolic protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) at their convocation ceremony held on Saturday. At least, 20 students wore black bands in protest against the "discriminatory" law and also in solidarity with students who had faced violence in universities across the country, reports said.

A student, Fahad Zuberi, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "Initially we had 10-20 participants, but by the time of the ceremony, 30-40 students had tied the bands of their own volition. We had informed the college administration via email nearly three days ago. The authorities had responded positively keeping in mind our individual rights, while also stating that the convocation is a solemn ceremony."

A total of 484 students from faculties including management, design, and technology, among others were conferred their degrees at the 14th convocation ceremony of the university. Billiards and Snooker champion Geet Sethi was the chief guest of the event.

With inputs from agencies

