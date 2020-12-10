Farmers' Protest Live Updates: New agri laws will make farmers 'atmanirbhar', says Tomar; urges groups to rethink govt proposal

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Adding that the Centre introduced the PM Kisaan Nidhi Yojana to make the agriculture sector 'aatmanirbhar' Tomar said that udner the new farm laws, the government also allotted infrastructural funds for farmers

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will address a press conference amid the deadlock between the Centre and protesting farmers' groups over the contentious farm laws. After farmers' unions rejected the Centre's proposal of amendments to the bills on Wednesday, reports said that Tomar will make an appeal to the farmers "to end their agitation and work with the government".

The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the agitating farmer unions slated for Wednesday was cancelled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue.

Farmer leaders on Wednesday rejected a government offer of amendments in the new agri laws and a "written assurance" on continuing the MSP system, saying there was nothing new in it, and vowed to intensify their agitation by blocking key highways linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on 14 December.

The sources said the agriculture minister is believed to have discussed with the home minister a possible way to end the stalemate after the farm unions rejected the government's draft proposal.

The government, in its proposal circulated among the leaders on Wednesday, offered to amend 7-8 issues, including providing a written assurance of minimum support price. It also appealed to protesting farmers to end the agitation that's been going on nearly two weeks now at various border points of Delhi.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the next course of action after farmer leaders rejected the Centre's draft proposal to amend the new agri laws, PTI reported.

"Such incidents are rising, this has reached to such an extent that stone pelting is being done on the convoy of BJP national president who has been provided security. This is being ignored by the state govt. We condemn this attack," he added.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar's media briefing begins. He started by condemning the attack on BJP president JP Nadda in West Bengal on Thursday. "We have gathered here to address different issues, but my colleagues and I condemn the attack on JP Nadda in Bengal today. Differences can't be met by violence," he said.

The Union agriculture minister slammed the Opposition over its support to the protests and said that the Narendra Modi government has "always looked out for farmers"

He added that the new laws will provide the farmers with fool proof grievance redressal through the SDM and added that the farmers will find a safety net in the new laws.

Praising the Narendra Modi government for its work done for farmers, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar listed the claimed benefits of the new contentious farm laws, against which farmers across the nation have been protesting for the last 15 days.

Union minister Tomar, giving a day by day account of the protests around the farm laws till Thursday, said that the Centre has been open to talks with the farmers "from the beginning". However, he said, that the farmers' insistence on the complete withdrawal of the laws is "not acceptable".

Addressing the farmers' concern over the SDM being appointed as one of the nodal officials for grievance redressal under the new farm laws, Narendra Singh Tomar said that the provision had been brought in as the SDM is the "closest magisterial official" that the farmers can approach and access with their complaints directly.

"The government wanted to liberate the farmers of the shackles of mandi so that they could sell their produce anywhere, to anyone, at his own price, outside the purview of mandi," he added.

Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated that the provision of minimum support price (MSP) will not be affected by the new farm laws. "We will give this assurance in writing to anyone: Unions, farmers, farmer representatives," Tomar said.

"During the talks, many said that farm laws are invalid as agriculture is State subject and Centre can't frame these laws. We clarified, we have the right to make laws on trade and explained it to them. APMC & MSP are not affected by it."

He added that the government is "open-minded" about dialogue on the issue and said, "We sent a proposal to farmers. They wanted that laws be repealed. We are of the stand that govt is ready for open-minded discussions on provisions they have an objection against. Laws don't affect APMCs or MSP. We tried to explain this to farmers."

Adding that the Centre introduced the PM Kisaan Nidhi Yojana to make the agriculture sector "aatmanirbhar" (self sufficient), Narendra Singh Tomar said that udner the new farm laws, the government has also allotted infrastructural benefits and provisions for the farmers.

With protesting farmers having rejected the Centre's proposal regarding the contentious farm laws, Union agriculture minister Tomar is scheduled to address a press conference on today at 4 pm.

Reports said he will appeal to farmers' groups to end their 15-day stir and also urge them to "work with the government". On the other hand, the protesting farmers on Wednesday had said that they would intensify their stir and block national highways to Delhi on 14 December.

Farmer leaders on Wednesday rejected a government offer of amendments in the new agri laws and a "written assurance" on continuing the MSP system, saying there was nothing new in it, and vowed to intensify their agitation by blocking key highways linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on 14 December.

The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the agitating farmer unions slated for Wednesday was cancelled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue.

The Opposition, which has been supporting the farmers' stir and had backed Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh', approached President Ram Nath Kovind.

A five-member delegation that included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury met the president seeking repeal of the farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of the National Capital for the last 13 days.

The Shiromani Akali Dal alleged that the Centre packaged "old wine in a new bottle" and said the farmers have rightly rejected the proposal.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with farmer leaders on Tuesday, the government sent the proposal offering to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system.

The government said an amendment can be made wherein state governments can register the traders operating outside mandis. States can also impose tax and cess as they used in APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) mandis on them.

On apprehensions about the scrapping of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime and shifting of trade to private players, the government said it is ready to give a written assurance that the existing MSP will continue.

Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said there was nothing new in the government's proposal, and that it was "completely rejected" by the 'Sanyukta Kisan Committee' in its meeting on Wednesday.

The farmer leaders, who have been adamant on their demand to scrap the laws, said it was an "insult" to the farmers and they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalate it to a nationwide protest on 14 December when they will "gherao" BJP ministers and boycott party leaders.

Darshan Pal, another farmer leader, said the farmers rejected the proposed amendments in the laws as they wanted nothing less than a complete withdrawal of the legislation.

He said the new draft contained what had already been proposed to them by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in his previous meetings with farmer leaders.

He said the protesters will block all highways to Delhi on 14 December, and gherao district headquarters, and also BJP district offices.

The farmer leaders also demanded that a law should be brought to give legal backing to the MSP mechanism.

Speaking to PTI, general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) Jagmohan Singh said, "We are planning to send a rejoinder to the central government."

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which had quit the BJP-led NDA over the farm laws, alleged that the Centre "proposals were nothing but delaying and diversionary tactics and tricks which have rightly been rejected by the farmers.

"5 months' non-stop protests, 6 marathon meetings, 15 nights spent in chill on Delhi roads by Annadata pleading with GoI to withdraw #AntiFarmerActs but their pain goes unfelt! Centre packaged old wine in new bottle. Farmers have rightly rejected the proposal & SAD stands by them," former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted.

BKU leader Jagmohan Singh, however, said farmer leaders are open to continuing the dialogue.

"We will come for the meeting if the government invites, but our demand should be met. It has become a mass movement. We cannot return to our villages with empty hands," he added.

Separately, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a post-Cabinet media briefing that the government is sensitive to the concerns of farmers as he expressed hope that ongoing deliberations with them, which he termed a "work in progress", over the three agriculture-related laws will yield some results soon.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the next course of action after farmer leaders rejected the Centre's draft proposal.

Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was also present in the meeting.

A select group of farm leaders, after the meeting with Shah on Tuesday night, had made it clear that they would not accept any amendments and would continue to protest unless the government repeals all three farm laws.

Talking about the meeting with the Home Minister, Kakka claimed on Wednesday, When we asked Amit Shah as to why the government did not consult farmers before enacting the three laws, he acknowledged that some mistakes had been made.

He also said there were no differences among farmer unions as was being reported by a section of the media.

In the proposal, sent by Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, the government said is ready to consider with an open heart the objections which farmers have on the new farm laws. It also appealed to protesting farmers to end the agitation.

To rule out apprehension that the farmers may be duped as anyone having just a pan card is allowed to trade outside APMC mandis, the government said the state governments can be given the power to register such traders and make rules keeping in mind the local situation of farmers.

The government said it is open to making an amendment to provide for an appeal in civil courts. Currently, the dispute resolution is at the SDM level.

On fears that big corporates will take over farmlands, the government said it has already been made clear in the laws, but still, for clarity's sake, it can be written that no buyer can take loans against farmland nor any such condition will be made to farmers.

About the demand for scrapping the proposed Electricity Amendment bill 2020, the government said there won't be any change in the existing system of electricity bill payment for farmers.

On farmers' demand to scrap the Air Quality Management of NCR Ordinance 2020, under which there is the provision of penalty for stubble burning, the government said it is ready to find an appropriate solution.

The draft proposal was sent to 13 farm union leaders including Joginder Singh Urgrahan of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), one of the biggest among nearly 40 agitating unions.