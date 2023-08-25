Centre warns media entities of action over advertisements of gambling platforms

The central government on Friday warned media outlets against publishing or displaying advertisements of online betting platforms, failing which they would face legal action.

In an advisory issued to newspapers, television channels, digital media and social media platforms on Friday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked them to immediately refrain from showing advertisements/promotional content of betting and gambling platforms in any form.

“It is also likely that black money is used to pay for such advertisements. To that end, the Ministry has noted that certain media entities, including advertisement intermediaries and social media platforms, have been allowing direct and indirect advertisements of betting and gambling platforms during major sporting events, including cricket tournaments,” it said.

Further, the Ministry has observed that there is a tendency to spike the promotion of such betting and gambling platforms during a major sporting event, especially cricket, and one such important international event is beginning a few days from now, it said.

The government would be constrained to take appropriate action under various statutes if they fail to abide by the order, the advisory said.