Centre to repeal all three farm laws: 'Big win for us', say farmers, 'victory against injustice', tweets Congress

In a huge victory to protesting farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the center of protests by farmers for the past year.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".

The decision comes as farmer protests are on the verge of completing a year.

Reacting to the news, farm leader Rakesh Tikat who emerged as the face of the demonstration, tweeted that the farmers would not withdraw their agitation immediately and would continue till the laws are repealed in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Ugrahan faction welcomed the prime minister's announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

"It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab," Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU's Ugrahan faction, told PTI.

On the prime minister's appeal to protesting farmers to return to their homes, Ugrahan said, "Farmers' unions will sit together and decide the future course of action."

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement.

Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders also tweeted in their reactions to the historic decision. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets a 6-month old video where he told the media that the "Centre will be forced to take the farm laws back" and congratulated the protesting farmers.

'A victory against injustice,' said Rahul Gandhi as he lauded the relentless efforts by the farmers of the country.

Welcoming the Centre’s decision of repealing the three contentious farm laws, the Congress, via a tweet in Hindi, celebrated the win of the farmers.

Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the timing of the announcement, tweeted, "What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections!"

Anyway, it is a great victory for the farmers and for the Congress party which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 19, 2021

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the withdrawal of the farm laws is "in the right direction" and called it a "historic success" of the farmers' protests.

Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 19, 2021

Former MP Jayant Chaudhary in a tweet in Hindu celebrated the news, saying "the victory of the farmer belongs to all of us, the victory of the country!"

किसान की जीत, हम सब की है, देश की जीत है! — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) November 19, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated farmers for their relentless fight against three farm laws and said they were not fazed by the "cruelty" of the BJP.

My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.#FarmLaws — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2021

The Trinamool Congress tweeted "Jai Kisan" as a curt response to the Centre's move to withdraw the three farm laws

Jai Kisan! — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 19, 2021

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The coming generations will remember how the farmers of this country put their lives on the line to save agriculture and farmers."

आज प्रकाश दिवस के दिन कितनी बड़ी ख़ुशख़बरी मिली। तीनों क़ानून रद्द। 700 से ज़्यादा किसान शहीद हो गए। उनकी शहादत अमर रहेगी। आने वाली पीढ़ियाँ याद रखेंगी कि किस तरह इस देश के किसानों ने अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर किसानी और किसानों को बचाया था। मेरे देश के किसानों को मेरा नमन — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 19, 2021

AAP leader Sanjay Singh called the decision of the Centre to repeal the farm laws a win of farmers’ will over the Centre’s wrongdoings.

ये मोदी के अन्याय पर किसान आंदोलन की जीत ढेरों बधाई।

भारत के अन्नदाता किसानो पर एक साल तक घोर अत्याचार हुआ।

सैंकड़ों किसानो की शहादत हुई।

अन्नदाताओं को आतंकवादी कह कर अपमानित किया।

इस पर मौन क्यों रहे मोदी जी?

देश समझ रहा है चुनाव में हार के डर से तीनो काला क़ानून वापस हुआ। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) November 19, 2021

Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president KTR invoked Wael Ghonim's quote "The power of people is always greater than the people in power" to congratulate the farmers.

“The power of people is always greater than the people in power” Proved once again by the Indian farmers who got what they demanded by their relentless agitation 👍 Jai Kisan Jai Jawan#FarmLawsRepealed#TRSwithFarmers#FarmersProtest — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 19, 2021

BJP's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh also chimed in and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision.