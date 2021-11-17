Centre to reopen Kartarpur Corridor today; Amit Shah says decision reflects 'reverence to Sikh community'

The Kartarpur Corridor, which was shut down last year in March after the COVID-19 outbreak, will reopen ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on 19 November

India will reopen the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, which is celebrated on 19 November.

The decision was announced by Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter. He wrote, "In a major decision that'll benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, govt has decided to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community."

In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17.

This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2021

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

The Corridor, which was inaugurated in 2019, was shut down last year in March after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu immediately reacted to the news on Twitter.

Welcome step …. The reopening of the Corridor of infinite possibilities … invaluable gift for Nanak naam levas … may the corridor of the Great Guru remain open eternally to shower blessings on one an all …. Sarbat da bhala pic.twitter.com/88Dw9o8nA9 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 16, 2021

Earlier, Sidhu and former chief minister Amarinder Singh had urged the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor for devotees before Gurpurab on 19 November.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sidhu also urged the Government of India (GOI) to scrap the three contentious farm laws.

"I urge GOI to reopen Kartarpur Corridor...and to cancel the 3 farm laws on Shri Guru Nanak's Gurpurab, as it's a day for reflection, rediscovery and reiteration of Guru's message of peace, harmony & universal brotherhood, Sidhu said.

I urge GOI to reopen Kartarpur Corridor, to create a new Darshan Asthan for khule darshan didar for all and to cancel the 3 farm laws on Shri Guru Nanak’s Gurpurab, as its a day for reflection, rediscovery and reiteration of Gurus message of peace, harmony & universal brotherhood pic.twitter.com/7iZ9hcsl2g — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 16, 2021

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh too requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor.

"I urge Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to open the Kartarpur Corridor before Nov 19, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, so that people can pay obeisance at the holy shrine on this sacred occasion," he tweeted.

I urge Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to open the Kartarpur Corridor before Nov 19, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, so that people can pay obeisance at the holy shrine on this sacred occasion. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 16, 2021

On 14 November, a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders had met the prime minister in Delhi and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor before Gurpurab.

The Kartarpur Corridor provides Indian devotees visa-free access to the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

With inputs from PTI