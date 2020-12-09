Centre to launch new public Wi-Fi network under PM WANI scheme, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
'No licence, no registration, and no fee would be applicable for the Public Data Office Aggregators, which could be small shops or even Common Service Centres,' the Union minister said
The government has approved a framework to instal public Wi-Fi networks throughout the country as part of the PM WANI scheme, communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.
The PM Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM WANI) would unleash a massive Wi-Fi revolution in the country, Prasad said.
This would entail a completely new framework involving multiple elements: Public Data Office (PDO), Public Data Office Aggregators and app providers, the minister added.
"No licence, no registration, and no fee would be applicable for the PDOs, which could be small shops or even Common Service Centres," Prasad said.
The Cabinet has also approved the laying of undersea submarine optical fibre cable to provide high-speed broadband to Lakshadweep islands, he added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Pune's Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope bags 'IEEE Milestone' status for contributions, achievements
The GMR telescope has become just the third instance of IEEE recognition for an Indian contribution.
SC stays Gujarat HC order to send people not wearing masks to serve at COVID-19 care centres
The apex court called the HC order ‘judicially unmanageable’, without ‘authority of law’ and a penalty which could have serious repercussions on the health of violators
Honey sold by major brands in India adulterated with sugar syrup, claims CSE report
The Centre for Science and Environment food researchers selected 13 top brands such as Dabur, Patanjali, Baidyanath, Zandu who sell raw honey, to check their purity