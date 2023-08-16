Union Cabinet Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced during a press briefing that PM-e Bus Sewa will be started in 100 cities across India.

The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 57,613 crores for the project.

“PM E-Bus Seva has been given approval. Rs 57,613 crores will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country,” Thakur said.

The scheme, which is aimed to support operations for the next 10 years, will be applicable in all capital cities of Union Territories, the North Eastern region and the Hill region.

#Cabinet approves "PM-eBus Sewa" for augmenting city bus operations; priority to cities having no organized bus service; 10,000 e-Buses to be deployed in 169 cities; infrastructure to be upgraded in 181 cities under Green Urban Mobility

According to a press release, the scheme will also generate over 45,000 direct jobs.

“Under this scheme, city bus operations will be done on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with 10,000 e-buses. This scheme will support bus operations for 10 years,” the Union I&B Minister added.