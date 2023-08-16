India

Centre to deploy 10,000 new electric buses across India under PM e-Bus Sewa scheme

The scheme, which is aimed to support operations for the next 10 years, will be applicable in all capital cities of Union Territories, the North Eastern region and the Hill region

August 16, 2023
Union Cabinet Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced during a press briefing that PM-e Bus Sewa will be started in 100 cities across India.

The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 57,613 crores for the project.

“PM E-Bus Seva has been given approval. Rs 57,613 crores will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country,” Thakur said.

According to a press release, the scheme will also generate over 45,000 direct jobs.

“Under this scheme, city bus operations will be done on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with 10,000 e-buses. This scheme will support bus operations for 10 years,” the Union I&B Minister added.

