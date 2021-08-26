External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the floor leaders of all the political parties at 11.00 am

New Delhi: The Centre has called for an all-party meeting at 11.00 am on Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged country.

This comes after the Opposition parties asked the government to issue a statement on the Afghanistan crisis.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will be present at the meeting.

This comes at a time when the Indian government is evacuating its citizens from the war-ravaged country as the Taliban entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on 15 August and declared its victory over the government after months of violence in Afghanistan.

India, on 17 August, had also announced that it would issue an emergency e-visa to Afghan nationals who want to come to the country in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there.

India has evacuated 626 people including 228 Indian citizens from Afghanistan till Tuesday, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi asked the ministry of external affairs (MEA) to brief floor leaders of all political parties on the recent developments in Afghanistan.

"Floor Leaders of Political Parties would be briefed by EAM @DrSJaishankar on the present situation in Afghanistan, on 26th August, 11 am in Main Committee Room, PHA, New Delhi. Invites are being sent through email. All concerned are requested to attend," parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted on Tuesday.

On 17 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on Security (CCS) and instructed all concerned officials to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days.

All Afghans, irrespective of their religion, can apply for the 'e-Emergency X-Misc visa' online and the applications will be processed in New Delhi.