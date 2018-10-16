Centre, states prepared to adopt preventive measures to check H1N1 flu and Zika outbreak, says JP Nadda

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the issue of H1N1 flu and Zika virus outbreak.

After the meeting, Nadda asserted that adequate measures have been put in place to deal with the outbreak of both H1N1 flu and Zika virus.

He said, "We understand the need to adopt some preventive measures and for that the Government along with the states are prepared for it. Adequate medicines are there with states and the Centre. For this, we are providing adequate medicines and testing kits. Immunization has been done of those who are working in the hospital. All testing kits are there in reasonable number and laboratories have been tuned and trained accordingly."

The health minister further stated that he will hold a press conference with all the vulnerable states on Wednesday and added that at places where presence of Zika virus was detected adequate quarantined and complete fogging have been done to ensure that breeding does not take place.

He said, "It was detected in Rajasthan at a localised area and we have completely tried to quarantine that area. Constant monitoring is underway. We are doing complete fogging to ensure that breeding does not take place. We are doing this with help of local district administration and municipal corporations. Over two lakh breeding centres have been detected and taken care of. Our surveillance system is in place. We are working towards making all areas infection-free. There is no need to panic but be vigilant."