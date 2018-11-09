Centre signs off on transfers of six HC judges including Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, who exposed 2008 cash-in-bag scam

New Delhi: Six judges were on Thursday transferred to different high courts including Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, who is known as a whistleblower in the 2008 cash-in-bag scam.

Separate Law Ministry notifications said Justice Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri, judge of the Punjab and Haryana High, stands transferred to the Karnataka High Court. Similarly, Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad of the Orissa High Court was posted to the Jharkhand High Court

Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, a judge of the Karnataka High Court, was sent to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Court. Justice Satrughana Pujahari of the Madras High Court was sent to the Orissa High Court. Justice Rajeev Sharma of the Uttarakhand High Court was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice Kaur, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court, was sent back to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. She was the whistleblower in the cash-in-bag scam of 2008. A clerk of an advocate had erroneously dropped a packet of Rs 15 lakh on the doorstep of Justice Kaur. She had then informed the police and the then chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High court. The CBI reportedly later found that the money was meant for another high court judge who has since retired.