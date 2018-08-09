Centre seeks report from Bengaluru civic body over reports of diversion of funds meant for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

The central government has sought a report from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike over allegations that a large portion of funds meant for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was not being used for the purpose.

According to a report by CNN-News18, as much as Rs 23 crore, originally meant for building toilets, were diverted for building a graveyard wall. A total amount of Rs 153 crore was said to have been earmarked for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Bengaluru.

S Amresh, an activist, had approached the BBPM over the issue, and when he did not get a satisfactory response, he wrote to the prime minister's office (PMO).

According to a report in Bangalore Mirror, funds to the tune of about Rs 100 crore were diverted from the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to other expenses. Some of these include construction of school buildings, a playground, and covering an open drain with slabs.

In the Swachh Survekshan 2017 rankings, the BBMP ranked at 210th place in a list of 434 cities. Several cities in Karnataka are ahead of the capital in this respect. These include Mysuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Shivamogga, Mandya, Tumakuru, Gadag Betageri, Hubli-Dharwad and Bagalkote.