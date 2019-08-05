Centre scraps Article 370: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister Omar Abdullah detained in Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti was detained and shifted to a guest house in Srinagar on Monday, following the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 in the Rajya Sabha and the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special powers to the state, via presidential order. Reports suggest that the National Conference chief Omar Abdullah has been detained as well.

A order from the Executive Magistrate of Srinagar states that there are strong apprehensions regarding the law and order situation and the breach of peace and tranquillity in Kashmir. The order addressed to Mufti further states that ' your (Mufti's) activities are likely to cause breach of peace keeping into consideration your recent activities that may likely lead to serious law and order situation and breach of peace and tranquillity in Kashmir.'

It says that to prevent further deterioration and escalating of law and order situation in Kashmir, the Executive Magistrate orders Mufti's detention and shifts her to Hari Niwas as a "preventative measure".

The order also refers to a meet and a public procession organised by Mufti and "activists/persons associated with her" which would most likely result in a deterioration of law and order situation in the state.

Earlier in the day, Home minister Amit Shah had moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, effectively scrapping the provision granting special status to the state.

Mufti had hit back at the BJP government, terming the move "unconstitutional and illegal".

"The government's intention is clear and sinister. They want to change demography of the only Muslim majority state in India, disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state," she had tweeted.

Mufti, Abdullah and other leaders of the state have been under house arrest since Sunday.

With inputs from PTI