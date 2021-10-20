Centre revisits 2014 panel's proposal on new umbrella green law; what you need to know
The move comes in the wake of Centre’s plan to treat this aspect on priority as it figured in the 60-point action plan following the meeting of the Prime Minister with secretaries and ministers last month
In a bid to give thrust to the drafting of new umbrella green law subsuming all existing environmental legislations, the Centre has revisited the recommendations of the former cabinet secretary TSR Subramanian-chaired high-level committee which was entrusted with the task of reviewing and suggesting amendments in environment-related laws in 2014.
“We have been working on amending the Indian Forests Act (IFA) and the Forest Conservation Act (FCA). A consultation paper on amending FCA, 1980 has already been released, seeking inputs from stakeholders. As far as the single Environment Act is concerned, the recommendations of the 2014 high-level committee are being minutely studied,” The Times of India quoted an official as saying.
Why is government revisiting the proposal
According to The Times of India report, though the process to streamline existing green laws through amendments was on for the past few years, the move was triggered by the Centre’s plan to treat this aspect on priority as it figured in the 60-point action plan following the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with secretaries and ministers last month.
The committee reviewed key environment laws — Environment Protection Act (EPA) of 1986, Forest Conservation Act (FCA) of 1980, Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) of 1972, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981— to "bring them in line with current "requirements"and objectives. Later, the Indian Forest Act (IFA) of 1927, the colonial law which governs the forest administration in the country, was also added to the list of laws for the committee to review.
Environmental lawyer Ritwick Dutta said that the biggest problem with ELMA was that it was in complete violation of the “precautionary principle”. “The act wanted to bring in management and supplementary plans to regularise violations as opposed to preventing environmental violations,” a Hindustan Times report quoted him as saying.
He added that while the act was not notified, these changes were introduced by the ministry through a number of office memorandums and circulars in the past few years.
“For example, under the garb of exempting projects of national importance from certain clauses, hydrocarbon exploration has been exempted from public hearings last year. Similarly, projects that have started in an ecologically sensitive coastal zone without permission can now pay up for restoration. These changes are all in the same spirit. So is the controversial draft environment impact assessment notification 2020,” he told Hindustan Times.
He said it is practically impossible to subsume all environmental laws in one act/legislation.
"It has never happened anywhere in the world and it not only impossible to draft such a legislation, but implementation will also be impossible" The Times of India quoted him as saying.
The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science & Technology chaired by Ashwani Kumar, that was reviewing the report instead recommended that the government should constitute a new committee to review the laws.
The committee precisely noted that some of the essential recommendations made by the panel “would result in an unacceptable dilution of the existing legal and policy architecture established to protect our environment”.
According to Down to Earth, Sushmita Dev, a member of the Lok Sabha and Standing Committee, said while some of the observations of the committee were important, the recommendations failed to amount to the complexity of the issue.
In January 2015, a number of experts, including members of civil society organisations and non-profits, had deposed before the standing committee. Considering their concerns and recommendations, the standing committee noted that the three-month period given to the committee for reviewing six environmental Acts was “too short”. It recommended appointing another committee by following established procedures and comprising acclaimed experts in the field who should be given enough time to enter into comprehensive consultations with all stakeholders so that the recommendations are credit worthy and well considered.
also read
NTPC-SAIL Power Company gets green nod to expand Durgapur plant
The coal requirement will be 0.3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and will be sourced from SAIL's Ramnagore Captive Coal mine.
Vedanta gets environment clearance for Rs 12,000 crore oil and gas expansion project in Rajasthan
The proposal is to expand onshore oil and gas production from the existing 3,00,000 BOPD (barrels oil per day) to 4,00,000 BOPD
Gujarat's Mithivirdi nuclear power plant to be shifted to Andhra Pradesh due to delay in land acquisition
The Centre told the NGT that the nuclear power plant proposed at Mithivirdi in Gujarat will be shifted to Andhra Pradesh due to delay in land acquisition