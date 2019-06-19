Centre reverses 2017 order, restores provision of daily rations for military officers stationed in peace areas

New Delhi: In a move welcomed by the defence forces, Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced the restoration of the 'ration in kind' for military officers posted in peace areas.

Asserting that he feels honoured, Singh said: "I will leave no stone unturned to lift the morale of armed forces and support their families. By restoring 'Ration in Kind' for officers of the three services, I feel honoured that I got an opportunity to do something for the armed forces."

On 1 July, 2017, ration entitlement to officers of Indian armed forces deployed at peace stations was revoked as part of recommendations given by the 7th Pay Commission. After nearly two years, the government has agreed to revoke its decision and restore the ration entitlement.

The government made the decision in view of the operational concerns the armed forces flagged on the issue. The matter was pending with the finance ministry after the army had sent a proposal through defence ministry last year. The matter was cleared soon after Nirmala Sitharaman moved to North Block as finance minister from defence ministry.

