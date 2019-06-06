Centre reconstitutes eight Cabinet commitees: Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman part of seven, Amit Shah member of all

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees, including appointments committee, the cabinet committee on economic affairs, and security, among others.

The eight committees which have been reconstituted include Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

In the newly-constituted eight cabinet committees, Modi is part of six committees, barring Cabinet Committee on Accommodation and Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, while Home Minister Amit Shah is part of all cabinet committees. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also part of all the committees except the Appointments Committee, whereas Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is part of two of them — Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Security.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet includes Modi and Shah, while Cabinet Committee on Accommodation has Shah, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh and Minister of State (I/C) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will be special invitees to Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, according to a statement issued by the Centre on Thursday.

Another important key committee — Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs — will be headed by Modi and includes Shah, Gadkari, Sitharaman, Goyal, Singh, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of External Affairs Subrahamanayam Jaishankar and Petroleum, Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has also been reconstituted and now includes Shah, Sitharaman, Tomar, RS Prasad, Consumer Affairs Minister Ramvilas Paswan, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi. This committee will have Ministers of State (MoS) Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan as special invitees.

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has also been reconstituted. It includes Modi, Shah, Gadkari, Sitharaman, Paswan, Tomar, RS Prasad, Harsimrat Kaur, Goyal, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Minister Arvind Ganpat Sawant and Prahlad Joshi.

Considered one of the most significant cabinet committees, the Cabinet Committee on Security includes the prime minister, Rajnath, Shah, Sitharaman and Jaishankar. The prime minister is also a part of the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, whose members include Shah, Gadkari, Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal.

Another committee to be reconstituted is the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development composition, and includes Modi, Shah, Sitharaman, Tomar, Goyal, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Skill development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey, MOS(I/C)Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar, and Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development will have Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Smriti Zubin Irani and Prahlad Singh Patel as special invitees.

Narendra Modi-led NDA stormed back into power for a second term at the Centre after bagging 353 seats in the 543-member Lower House of the Parliament. Members of the new cabinet took oath on 30 May and were assigned their respective portfolios on Friday.

Here is the full text of the government's press release:

Cabinet Secretariat

Reconstitution of Cabinet Committees- 2019

Posted On: 06 JUN 2019 5:57AM by PIB Delhi

Under the Transaction of Business Rules, the Government has reconstituted Cabinet Committees. These include - Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development. The members are as follows:-

1. Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Composition

Prime Minister.

Shri Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

2. Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.

Composition

Shri Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce &Industry.

Special Invitees

Shri Jitendra Singh,Minister of State(I/C) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State(I/C) of the Ministry of Housing &Urban Affairs; Minister of State(I/C) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

3. Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

Composition

Prime Minister

Shri Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Shri Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

Shri D.V.Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture &Farmer Welfare, Minister of Rural Development: and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Minister of Law and Justice.

Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Dr. Subrahamanayam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce &Industry

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel.

4. Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

Composition

Shri Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Shri Ramvilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture &Farmer Welfare, Minister of Rural Development: and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Minister of Law and Justice

Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment

Shri Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Minister of Information & Broadcasting

Shri Prahlad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal and Mines.

Special Invitees

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Shri V Muraleedharan, Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs

5. Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

Composition

Prime Minister.

Shri Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.

Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Shri Ramvilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture &Farmer Welfare, Minister of Rural Development: and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Minister of Law and Justice

Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health & Family Welfare; Minister of Science & Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences,

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce &Industry

Shri Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Minister of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprise

Shri Prahlad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal and Mines.

6. Cabinet Committee on Security.

Composition

Prime Minister.

Shri Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Shri Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs.

Dr. Subrahamanayam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.

7. Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth.

Composition

Prime Minister.

Shri Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.

Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari,. Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Minister of Micro. Small and Medium Enterprises

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs.

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways & Minister of Commerce & Industry.

8. Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.

Composition

Prime Minister.

Shri Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture &Farmer Welfare, Minister of Rural Development: and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways & Minister of Commerce & Industry

Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of Human Resource Development

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum &Natural Gas: and Minister of Steel

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill development & Enterpreneurship

Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, MOS(I/C)Labour & Employment

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State(I/C) of the Ministry of Housing &Urban Affairs; Minister of State(I/C) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Special Invitees

Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women & Child Development and Textiles

Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State (I/C) Culture, MOS (I/C) Tourism.