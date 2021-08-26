Centre launches National Database of Unorganised workers: All you need to know about E-SHRAM portal
Through this portal, the Centre is aiming to register 38 crore unorganised workers including construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers among others.
The Centre has on Thursday launched the e-SHRAM portal to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised sector.
The portal was launched by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav.
The Narendra Modi-led government had announced this national database for unorganised workers after last year’s migrant crisis during the COVID-19 lockdown.
— Ministry of Labour (@LabourMinistry) August 26, 2021
Yadav earlier this week had launched the logo of the e-SHRAM portal, through which the government aims to register 38 crore unorganised workers such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers, among others.
Just two days before the e-Shram portal is launched, unveiled its logo. As envisaged by PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the portal will be the national database of our nation builders, our Shram Yogis. The portal will help take welfare schemes to their doorstep. pic.twitter.com/7I52GFj86X
— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 24, 2021
The government had in June faced criticism from the Supreme Court for the delay in making the portal operational. On 29 June, the court had fixed 31 July as the deadline for the Centre to make the portal operational, as per The Print.
So what is e-SHRAM portal?
- The e-SHRAM Portal aims to be a single-point reference that will help authorities to reach out and track the unorganised workers and offer assistance in times of crisis.
- The Centre is aiming to register 38 crore unorganised workers including construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers among others.
- A national toll-free number 14434 has also been launched to assist and address the queries of the workers seeking registration on the portal.
- Following the launch of the portal, the workers from the unorganised sector can begin their registration from the same day.
- As part of the initiative, the workers will be issued an e-SHRAM card containing a 12 digit unique number.
- The objective behind the move is the integration of social security schemes of the government.
- The details of the workers will also be shared by state governments and departments.
- A worker can register using his/her Aadhaar card number and bank account details, apart from filling in other necessary details like date of birth, home town, mobile number, and social category.