Centre launches National Database of Unorganised workers: All you need to know about E-SHRAM portal

The Centre has on Thursday launched the e-SHRAM portal to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised sector.

The portal was launched by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav.

The Narendra Modi-led government had announced this national database for unorganised workers after last year’s migrant crisis during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Yadav earlier this week had launched the logo of the e-SHRAM portal, through which the government aims to register 38 crore unorganised workers such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers, among others.

The government had in June faced criticism from the Supreme Court for the delay in making the portal operational. On 29 June, the court had fixed 31 July as the deadline for the Centre to make the portal operational, as per The Print.

So what is e-SHRAM portal?