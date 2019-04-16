Centre issues 'leave India' notice against Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed, blacklists him for campaigning for TMC

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday issued a 'leave India' notice to Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed and cancelled the business visa given to him for allegedly campaigning for a Trinamool Congress candidate in West Bengal, officials said.

Ahmed has also been "blacklisted" by the Union home ministry, thus jeopardising the chances of his future travel to India.

"After receiving a report from the Bureau of Immigration regarding visa violations committed by a Bangladesh national, Ferdous Ahmed, the home ministry has cancelled his business visa and issued him a Leave India notice. He has also been blacklisted. The FRRO Kolkata has been directed to ensure compliance of these orders," a home ministry official said.

The move comes hours after the central government sought a report from the Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Kolkata, on the Bangladeshi actor for allegedly campaigning for a Trinamool Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha polls.

Ahmed, along with a few Indian actors, allegedly took part in campaigning for TMC's Raiganj candidate Kanhaiyalal Agarwal.

The Bangladeshi film star was reportedly seen seeking votes for Agarwal at campaign rallies across Hemtabad and Karandighi near the India-Bangladesh border.

The FRRO is responsible for providing visa services in the area under its jurisdiction.

