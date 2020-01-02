'Centre is having fear psychosis' TMC slams BJP-led govt over rejection of West Bengal's Republic Day tableau, reiterates anti-CAA stand

Kolkata: A day after the Ministry of Defence rejected the West Bengal government's tableau proposal for the Republic Day parade, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra hit out at the BJP-led central government, saying that it is suffering from 'fear psychosis'.

"It is not new in the history of Bengal. That is why (Gopal Krishna) Gokhale said what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. I think Delhi is afraid of Bengal... I think they are suffering from fear psychosis," Mitra said.

"They can cancel the tableau of Bengal in Delhi, but Bengal will cancel both CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC (National Registrar of Citizens)," he added.

A committee set up to examine tableau proposals from states for the Republic Day parade has rejected the West Bengal government's entry, a statement by the Defence Ministry said.

"The tableau proposal of West Bengal government was examined by the expert committee in two rounds of meetings. The tableau proposal of West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the committee after deliberations in the second meeting," an official statement said.

It said that the West Bengal government's tableau was earlier shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2019 as an outcome of the same process.

On the other hand, 22 proposals comprising 16 States and Union Territories and six ministries and departments have been shortlisted for participation in the parade after a series of five meetings.

"For the Republic Day Parade 2020, 56 tableaux proposals, 32 from States and Union Territories and 24 from ministries and departments, were received," the statement said.

