Centre imposes fresh ban on two insurgent groups in Tripura indulging in violent, subversive activities to establish independent nation

New Delhi: The government has imposed a fresh ban on two insurgent groups in Tripura for their violent and subversive activities, which aim at establishment of an independent nation.

In a notification, the Home Ministry said the central government is of the opinion that the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) have been engaging in subversive and violent activities, undermining the authority of the government and spreading terror and violence among people for achieving their objectives.

The ministry said the NLFT and the ATTF have, as their professed aim, the establishment of an independent nation by the secession of Tripura from India through armed struggle in alliance with other armed secessionist organisations of Tripura and to incite indigenous people of Tripura for such secession.

"In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government hereby declares that the NLFT along with all its factions, wings and front organisations and the ATTF along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as unlawful associations," the notification said.

The rebel outfits in Tripura, formed in 1990 with the objective of "expulsion of all foreigners who entered the state after 1956", were first banned in 1997. The fresh ban will continue for five more years, an official said. The home ministry also said both the groups have been maintaining close nexus with other unlawful associations of North East with the aim of mobilising their support, in pursuance of their aims and objectives in recent past, engaging in violent and unlawful activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

The central government is also of the opinion that their violent and unlawful activities include, killing of civilians and personnel belonging to the police and security forces, extortion of funds from the public including businessmen and traders in Tripura, establishing and maintaining camps in neighbouring countries for the purpose of safe sanctuary, training, procurement of arms and ammunition, etc.

"The central government is also of the opinion that the aforesaid activities of the NLFT and the ATTF are detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India and that they are unlawful associations," the notification said.

The central government is also of the opinion that if there is no immediate curb and control of the NLFT and the ATTF they will take the opportunity to mobilise cadres for escalating secessionist, subversive, and violent activities, propagate anti-national activities in collusion with forces inimical to India's sovereignty and national integrity, indulge in killings of civilians and targeting of police and security force personnel, procure and induct illegal arms and ammunition from across the international border, extort and collect huge funds from the public for their unlawful activities.

"The central government, having regard to above circumstances, is of further opinion that it is necessary to declare the NLFT and the ATTF along with all their factions, wings and front organisations as unlawful associations with immediate effect; and accordingly, in exercise of powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the central government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," the notification issued Wednesday said.

The NLFT and ATTF were first banned in 1997 following large-scale ethnic riots involving tribals and non-tribals in Khowai subdivision in Tripura, in which both

outfits intervened on behalf of the tribals. Tripura shares an 856 km boundary with Bangladesh.