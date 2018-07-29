Centre has given nod to four-lane highway along India-Bhutan border, says Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Nikashi: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the Centre has agreed in principle to construct a four-lane highway along the India-Bhutan border.

"The new connectivity would bring in revolutionary changes not only in connectivity but also in trade and commerce of the areas," Sonowal said at the annual state convention.

He said that after getting clearance from the Ministry of Forest and Environment, the construction work for the 264-kilometre long highway, encompassing four districts of the state, will start on full throttle.

The Assam government is playing the role of a catalyst to Central government's efforts in bringing about infrastructural development along the border areas, he said.

On the publication of the final Draft NRC on 30 July, the chief minister said that genuine Indian citizens whose names are left out from the draft would get an opportunity to enrol through the disposal of claims and objections.