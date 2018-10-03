Centre extends AFSPA to three districts in Arunachal Pradesh; Act to cover 8 police stations bordering Assam as well

New Delhi: The Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh and its eight police station areas bordering Assam by another six months, in view of continuing activities of banned insurgent groups of the Northeast.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and eight police stations bordering Assam were declared "disturbed" areas under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958.

"Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following eight police stations in the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 up to 31 March 2019 w.e.f. 1 October 2018, unless withdrawn earlier," the notification said.

The police stations include Balemu and Bhalukpong police stations in West Kameng district, Seijosa police station in East Kameng district, Balijan police station in Papumpare district, Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district, Roing police station in Lower Dibang Valley district and Sunpura police station in Lohit district.

The decision was taken following a review of the law and order situation in the three districts and eight police station areas concerned, a home ministry official said.

Banned insurgent groups National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K), United Liberation Front Of Assam (ULFA) and National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) are active in these areas of Arunachal Pradesh.