Centre doubles number of National Talent Search Examination scholarships; here's how students can avail of them

Last year, the National Council of Educational Research and Training increased the number of scholarships to be provided to students through the National Talent Search Examination. As per the new rule, every year, 2,000 students are now selected for the scholarship scheme, instead of 1,000 students selected earlier.

The National Talent Search Examination is conducted every year across the nation under the National Talent Search Scheme to identify talented students and help them to continue their studies by providing them with scholarships.

The examination is conducted for students in the tenth standard and the scholarship is continued up to the Ph.D level on the fulfilling of certain conditions.

The selected candidates are provided with a scholarship of Rs 1,250 per month for class XI and XII, and a scholarship of Rs 2,000 per month for undergraduate and post-graduate level. Scholarships for students pursuing PhD are provided in accordance with UGC norms.

Selection procedure

Identification of talent is carried out in a two-stage selection process. While the individual state or union territory conducts the first-stage selection, the second-stage selection at the national level is carried out by the NCERT.

In the first level of the examination, which is also known as the state-level examination, each state or union territory conducts its own examination. They have the autonomy to lay down their own norms for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the candidates. This examination is primarily used to recommend a given number of candidates for the second-level test to be conducted by the NCERT. This number is based on the enrollment of students from Classes IX and X in different states and union territories. The candidates are to be recommended on the basis of merit in the written examination conducted by the states or union territories. The details of the number of candidates for different states or union territories, as applicable, are notified separately. The state-level screening examination is conducted in all states and union territories on the first Sunday of November, except in Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya and Mizoram where it is conducted on the first Saturday of November, unless some special circumstances occur.

The state or union territory will prepare a merit list of the candidates who get the qualifying marks. These marks are 40 percent in the case of general and OBC category candidates and 32 percent in the case of SC, ST and physically challenged candidates. The result of the state level talent search examination is declared in the months of January or February. This examination is used only to recommend candidates for the NTS examination conducted by the NCERT. The marks of the state-level examination are not added to the national-level examination for award of scholarship

The national-level examination is conducted by the NCERT on the second Sunday of May each year (unless otherwise notified). The NCERT will convey the roll number, venue, date and time for the national level examination to all such candidates directly through its portal www.ncert@nic.in.

Eligibility

All students studying in Class X in any type of recognised school including Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, and Sainik School etc. will be eligible to appear at the State Level Examination from the State in which the school is located. No domicile restriction shall be imposed. The state may impose any other eligibility condition for appearing in the screening examination, like any qualifying percentage of marks in the previous annual examination etc. Students registered under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) are also eligible for the scholarship provided they are below the age of 18 years (as on 1 July of that particular year), are not employed and are appearing in class X for the first time.

Students of Indian nationality studying abroad at the Class X level may also compete for the Talent Search Award under the following conditions:

-The Indian students studying abroad in Class X or equivalent class shall be exempted from the first level-screening test and shall be permitted to appear directly at the second level examination conducted by the NCERT.

-A candidate shall be eligible to appear in the second level NTS examination only if he or she has obtained at least 60 per cent marks (in aggregate) at the previous annual examination.

-A candidate will have to appear in the NTS examination at a centre in India at her/his own cost.

-A candidate desiring to appear in the NTS examination may request through the Head of the Institution where he or she is studying along with an attested copy (by the Head of the Institution) of the marksheet of Class IX. The request should reach the Head, Department of Educational Survey Division, NCERT, New Delhi-110016 latest by 31 December of the concerned year.

-The Council shall allot roll numbers to the eligible candidates and inform them about the date, time and the venue of examination along with other relevant instructions.

-No request for change of centre shall be entertained.

-If a candidate is selected, the scholarship shall be paid for pursuing studies in India only.

-Change of centre will be permitted in genuine cases and as per instructions issued from NCERT.

Syllabus

There is no prescribed syllabus for the NTS examination. However, the standard of items shall be conforming to the level of Classes IX and X. A separate booklet called ‘Learn about the Test’ containing sample items for both the tests — MAT and SAT — is available in print as well as on the NCERT website www.ncert.nic.in.

Written Examination

The written examination shall consist of two paper: Paper-I — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Paper-II — Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Both the tests will be administered on the same day.

Medium

The tests will be available in the following languages: Asamiya, Bangla, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The candidate has to mention his or her option regarding the language in which he/she wants to take the test in the application form. Accordingly, the question booklet in that language shall be made available to the candidate at the centre. After exercising this option, no request for a change of medium will be entertained.

Declaration of Result

The final award shall be declared on the basis of the combined scores of MAT and SAT. Only the selected candidates shall be informed by registered letter and through the NCERT website www.ncert.nic.in. Marks obtained by the candidates in written examination will be revealed to all the candidates individually through the NCERT website.

How to apply

Students studying in Class X in the country ought to be on the lookout for any advertisement in the newspapers or circulars in the school by the respective governments of their state or union territory for the examination and act as per the stipulations mentioned in the advertisement or circular. Any other information about the details of the state level examination may be procured from liaison officers of the state or union territory. The completed application by the student can be submitted to the State Liaison Officer duly signed by the Principal of the school before the due date.

Rules and regulations for disbursement of scholarship

The awardees studying in Sciences, Social Sciences, Humanities, Languages Commerce, vocational studies and fine arts are eligible to receive scholarship up to PhD level whereas the awardees studying professional courses in medicines, engineering, technology, management and law, are eligible to receive the scholarship up to second degree level. Scholarships will be paid subject to fulfilment of the following conditions —

i. An awardee is eligible for the scholarship provided if she/he: a. takes up studies in approved courses.

-Maintains good conduct as certified by the Head of the College/Institution and continues his/her studies as a regular student.

-Does not remain absent without proper leave.

-Takes up studies on a whole time basis.

-Does not take up any job with salary/remuneration/stipend.

ii. (a) If an awardee is getting scholarship from other sources on regular basis, then he has to choose only one of the scholarships. In such cases, the NTS scholarship will be temporarily discontinued for that year/period. His/her scholarship will be resumed if he/she approaches NCERT again for seeking NTS scholarship after fulfilling other conditions. All the students must also give an undertaking each year that they are not receiving scholarship or award from any other institutions. Further no student who is employed is eligible for payment of scholarship and accordingly, every student has to provide a certificate that he or she is not employed. (b) Fee waiver/one time grant/subsidy in fee and residential accommodation will not make a student ineligible for scholarship.

iii. No scholarship shall be available for studies abroad for any course.

iv. An awardee can submit his or her claim bills at any time during the course of study. However, the claim bills are to be submitted for each class/year separately.

v. In case any awardee leaves her/his course of study within one month of registration/ admission, no scholarship shall be paid to him/her.

vi. In case the awardee is not able to appear at the examination due to serious illness, one should send the medical certificate through the head of the institution within three months of his/her falling ill. The duration of illness should be clearly certified by a specialist, who is a registered medical practitioner. The facility will be available to the awardee to continue the same course in which one is studying, provided the principal or the head of the institution certifies that the overall performance of the awardee during the year is 60 percent or above.

vii. The NTS awardee is allowed one shift in the course of study till one month after the end of the first year of undergraduate courses, within the same institution or in another institution. However, she/he will not be awarded scholarship for the first year of the new course. Thus, in this case, she/he will have to lose the scholarship for one year. It would resume in the next year provided all the requirements are met.

ix. Scholarship shall be deemed to be discontinued with any gap of one academic session in studies at any time due to any reason.

x. Scholarship once discontinued on the basis of the rules of disbursement of scholarship cannot be revived under any circumstances.

xi. Awardees have to secure an aggregate of 60 percent marks or equivalent grade in order to be eligible for the scholarship every year. If a student secures less than 60 percent in a year, the scholarship is forfeited for that year. If a student fails to secure minimum 60 percent or equivalent grade for two consecutive or non-consecutive years, he or she will be ineligible for payment of scholarship and will be discontinued forever.

xii. For seeking scholarship, the awardee has to pass in all subjects (core subjects) in the first attempt. If an awardee fails in any core subject, his/her NTS scholarship will be discontinued forever.

xiii. All rules are subject to change from time to time, as and when required, which will be binding on all awardees.

