Centre defers NEET-PG 2021 amid COVID spike; next date to be decided later, says Harsh Vardhan
'Decision has been taken keeping the wellbeing of our young medical students in mind,' the Union health minister said.
In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the government on Thursday decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post-graduate candidates (NEET-PG) which was earlier scheduled to be held on 18 April.
The decision was announced by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Twitter, who also said that the next date will be decided later. "Decision has been taken keeping the wellbeing of our young medical students in mind," the minister said.
In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18
Next date to be decided later
Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #NEETPG
— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 15, 2021
This comes shortly after a group of nine doctors filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking that the entrance exam is deferred in light of the increasing coronavirus cases in the country. The plea was to be heard tomorrow.
According to a NDTV report, an estimated 1.7 lakh MBBS students and doctors had registered for the exam.
