Centre calls Parliament Budget Session 'successful'; says Lok Sabha records 89% productivity and Rajya Sabha 8%

New Delhi: The Budget Session 2019 was a successful session, with wide participation of all political parties in discussions on various issues of national importance, Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines, said on Wednesday.

Giving the details for the tenure of 16th Lok Sabha, Tomar said Lok Sabha had 331 sittings in which 205 bills were passed and the productivity was 85 percent. Rajya Sabha had 329 sittings, in which 154 bills were passed and the productivity was 68 percent.

Tomar said the Budget Session started on 31 January and was adjourned sine die on Wednesday. It provided 10 sittings over 14 days. However, the productivity of Lok Sabha was 89 percent and that of Rajya Sabha was about 8 percent.

The session was mainly devoted to the transaction of financial business. However, a total of nine bills (three in Lok Sabha and six in Rajya Sabha) were introduced. Five bills were passed by Lok Sabha and five by Rajya Sabha. Four bills were passed by both Houses.

Among those present during Tomar's briefing were Vijay Goel, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Statistics and Programme Implementation, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.