Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that will begin on 20 July and continue till 11 August, the central government has called an all-party meeting on 19 July.

In a tweet earlier, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had said, “Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session.”

He said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days.

“I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session,” the Union minister said.

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will start in the old building.

Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on a host of issues.

