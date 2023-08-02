Centre bans production, sale of ketoprofen, aceclofenac for animal use

In a significant move to protect wildlife and maintain ecological balance, the Centre has taken measures to ban the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of ketoprofen and aceclofenac and its formulation, for animal use.

The decision came after a discussion held during the 89th meeting of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), an organization under the Central Drug Control Standard Organization (CDCSO).

According to the government, the two drugs are harmful to cattle and kill vultures if they eat dead animals’ carcasses, causing ecological imbalance, according to multiple reports.

The ban stems from studies that revealed the toxic nature of ketoprofen and aceclofenac for cattle, comparable to the dangers posed by diclofenac. Furthermore, it was observed that these drugs have fatal consequences for vultures, particularly when they consume carcasses of animals treated with these substances. Bangladesh previously took the lead by implementing a ban on ketoprofen use, an official said.

Experts extensively evaluated the matter to protect vultures, which play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance. During the meeting, it was highlighted that aceclofenac rapidly metabolizes into diclofenac, while ketoprofen has proven to be toxic to Gyps vultures.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health sought opinions from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) and the Ministry of Agriculture on this proposal. The 89th meeting of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), which operates under CDCSO, discussed this issue.

After careful deliberation, DTAB reached a consensus to impose a ban on the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of ketoprofen and aceclofenac, as well as respective formulations intended for animal use.

