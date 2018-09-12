Centre approves additional aid to Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra over crop loss due to drought, cyclone in 2017

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday approved additional assistance of Rs 217.99 crore to Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra considering the loss both the states faced after drought and cyclone during 2017.

The decision came at a high-level committee (HLC) meeting, chaired by Union minister Rajnath Singh, to consider the additional central assistance to Uttar Pradesh (affected by Rabi crop drought during 2017-18) and Maharashtra (affected by pest attack and cyclone during 2017).

"The HLC approved the additional assistance from National Disaster Response Fund of Rs 157.23 crore for the state of Uttar Pradesh and Rs 60.76 crore for the state of Maharashtra," a home ministry statement said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers of Ministry of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture, and NITI Aayog were present in the meeting.