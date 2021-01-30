Centre announces plan to establish virtual university; proposal expected to find mention in Budget 2021
The education ministry added that this will help in achieving the desired GER (gross enrolment ratio in higher education, as envisaged in the National Education Policy
The Union government has on Friday announced that it will establish a virtual university to boost technology adoption in education. The central government also indicated that the Budget 2021-22 may give it a special attention.
According to a report in Mint, the education ministry has said that the government will soon take necessary steps to establish virtual universities, which will be different from the concept of open universities. The education ministry added that this will help in achieving the desired GER (gross enrolment ratio in higher education, as envisaged in the National Education Policy.
According to a report in The Indian Express, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held a meeting in this regard, which senior officials of the ministry attended. .
Pokhriyal also reportedly said that the branding of Study in India programme should be taken up on a wider scale.
The National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled last year had envisaged the establishment of a National Education Technology Forum, to work as a platform for free exchange of ideas on the use of technology to improve learning, assessment planning and administration for school; and higher education.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Union Budget 2021 should focus on putting economy back on track, not on arresting fiscal deficit, says India Ratings
The fiscal deficit falling to 6.2 percent will be achievable if nominal growth comes in around 14 percent and real growth at 9.5 to 10 percent, said India Ratings chief economist Devendra Pant
Union Budget 2021: Narendra Modi to announce govt's legislative agenda in all-party meet today
During the virtual meeting, Opposition parties are likely to demand a debate on the farmers' agitation underway at various border points of Delhi
Union Budget 2021: Part one of Session to conclude two days early on 13 February
The matter was discussed in the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha, in which leaders of various parties unanimously agreed to end part one of the session on 13 February