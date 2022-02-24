Central Excise Day 2022: All you need to know about significance, history and celebrations

The day also commemorates the anniversary of the enactment of the Central Excise and Salt Act on 24 February, 1944.

Central Excise Day is marked on 24 February each year to honour the contributions of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The day also commemorates the anniversary of the enactment of the Central Excise and Salt Act on 24 February, 1944.

What is the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs?

A part of the department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance, the CBIC plays a vital role in formulating policies related to “levy and collection of Customs, Central Excise duties, Central Goods & Services Tax and IGST, prevention of smuggling and administration of matters relating to Customs, Central Excise, Central Goods & Services Tax, IGST and Narcotics”, according to their official website.

The CBIC was earlier known as the Central Board of Excise and Customs. The Board was established to help the government formulate, and implement, laws and polices related to customs duties in a more efficient manner.

The CBIC is also responsible for the timely collection of dues such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Service Tax and custom duties and levies. It also provides information to international travellers on products they cannot bring into the country such as fire-arms, flat-panel televisions and so on.

What are the commitments of the CBIC?

The CBIC is committed to educate citizens of India about the various indirect tax laws in the country. The Department is focussed on combating corruption and promoting integrity. It also aims to promote a collaborative and consultative environment between citizens and the department.

Officers of the CBIC also prevent smuggling across the country’s borders, especially that of illegal substances.

The Custom Houses, Central Excise and Central GST Commissionerates and the Central Revenues Control Laboratory comes under the control of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

How is the day celebrated?

Various seminars, forums, awareness programs, competitions and discussions are organised on Central Excise Day. Award ceremonies are also organised by the CBIC as well as state excise departments to honour officers.