Central Board of Direct Taxes extends PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline from 31 December to March 2020

New Delhi: The last date for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended to March, the CBDT said on Monday.

The earlier deadline was Tuesday, 31 December.

"The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been extended from 31 December, 2019, to 31 March, 2020," it said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policy for the I-T department, said a notification has been issued in this context.

In her Union Budget 2019 speech, Nirmala Sitharaman had mentioned that Aadhaar card and PAN would be made interchangeable.

"More than 120 crore Indians now have Aadhaar card, therefore for ease of taxpayers I propose to make PAN and Aadhaar interchangeable and allow those who don't have PAN to file returns by simply quoting Aadhaar number and use it wherever they require to use PAN,” Sitharaman said.

