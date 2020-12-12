Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21: Apply for Faculty and Office Assistant posts by 28 December, check at centralbankofindia.co.in
There are a total of three vacancies out of which two are for faculty (one each at RSETI Jabalpur and RSETI Mandla) while there is one office assistant post at RSETI in Mandla
The Central Bank of India (CBI) is inviting application for the recruitment to the post of faculty at RSETI Jabalpur and Mandla, and Office Assistant at RSETI Mandla under the bank's Jabalpur Region.
Willing and eligible candidates will have to download the application from centralbankofindia.co.in and fill and submit it by 28 December, 2020.
According to a report by India Today, candidates applying for the post of faculty should hold a postgraduate degree that is MSW/ MA in Rural Development/ MA in Sociology/ Psychology/ BSc Agriculture/ BA with BEd. Applicant must aso have a flair for teaching with computer knowledge.
Those applying for the post of Office Assistant should have a graduate degree in BSw/ BA/ BCom with computer knowledge. They must also have knowledge of basic accounts and book keeping.
Those applying for the post of faculty should be less than 65 years of age with sound health, whereas, candidates registering for Office Assistant post should be less than 35 years of age.
A report by Jagran Josh said that candidates who will be shortlisted for the post of faculty will be getting salary of Rs 20,000 per month. For Office Assistant post the selected candidate will receive Rs 12,000 per month.
The eligible candidates will be called for personal interview and decision of the society/trust will be considered final.
The official notification said that candidates will be appointed on contract basis for a period of one year. Renewal of contract may be considered at the sole discretion of society/trust and subject to satisfactory performance of the candidate.
Check the Central Bank of India recruitment notification here:
Steps to fill Central Bank of India recruitment application for the post of Faculty and Office Assistant:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Central Bank of India centralbankofindia.co.in.
Step 2: Click on Career with us tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Tap on New Recruitment.
Step 4: You will be directed to a new page, where you have to download the application form of Faculty and Office Assistant.
Step 5: Fill all the details in the application form and upload all the relevant documents correctly.
Candidates can download the application form for Central Bank of India recruitment for the post of Faculty and Office Assistant directly by clicking here or by copying this URL (https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/English/career.aspx) and pasting it on their web browser's address bar and pressing enter.
