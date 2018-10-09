Central Airmen Selection Board releases IAF Airmen 2018 results; check scores at airmenselection.cdac.in

The Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) released the Indian Air Force Airmen 2018 Result on its official website - airmenselection.cdac.in.

The Indian Air force (IAF) declared the result for Group X and Y posts, reported News18. The results were released for the newly implemented online exam system for selection of IAF Airmen. The phase-1 online exam was conducted on 13-16 September, 2018.

Candidates who appeared for the first phase can login to their profiles and check results. Those who qualify Phase 1 will have to carry several documents during selection round of Phase 2. The documents required for the selection round are listed on this link: airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/documentsbycandidates.html.

To check results, candidates can use their registration numbers or exam roll numbers. If the candidates are unable to access the website due to heavy traffic, they are adviced to wait and try again later.