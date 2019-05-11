Celebrities who cast their vote this Lok Sabha Elections 2019

The next phase of the Lok Sabha elections is just around the corner and throwing the weight of their celebrity status behind the election processes are celebrities from all walks of life. While southern megastars like Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth showed up and voted early, other celebrities like Bollywood’s biggest Khans and others came out to vote en masse as well.

Some took to social media platforms with their election #selfie game on point to encourage others to get out and vote. Here are some of our favourites.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows us how to get inked.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra proves ink is totally en vogue.

Kareena Kapoor encourages everyone to head out and vote.

Patriotic couples goals courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Singer Shankar Mahadevan lends his voice to encourage others to vote as he poses with his wife Sangeeta.

Actress Deepika Padukone using social media to promote the vote!

Emraan Hashmi urges people to be the change by stepping out to vote.

Kangana Ranaut strikes a democratic pose!

Veteran actress Hema Malini reminds us that it’s time to choose our leaders by casting our vote.

Proud parent and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar poses with his wife and his children who are first-time voters this year.

Mugdha Godse shows us how to make voting a family affair.

With the final vote to be tallied and results declared on May 23rd, the largest democratic vote of the world will decide what happens next. If you’ve already voted then kudos to you, if not, don’t forget every vote counts. Just like your celebrity heroes, go out and support the leaders you want to take India bravely into the future.

