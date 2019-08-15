Celebrating 73rd Independence Day 2019: From Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, Amitabh Bachchan to Virat Kohli; messages pour in

Independence Day 2019 | On the occasion of 73rd year of Independence, political leaders, Bollywood stars and foreign dignitaries extended greetings on social media and unfurled the Indian national flag on Thursday (15 August) at cultural programmes, either held in governmental or non-governmental institutions all over the country.

A day ahead of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind in his customary address hoped that the spirit of fraternalism will thrive in the country.

May those ideals and may that urge to learn and to listen and to become better, may that curiosity and may that fraternalism, always be with us. May it always bless us, and always bless India. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to wish his fellow citizens.

सभी देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019

Great to celebrate our independence with those who were old enough to witness the actual moment in 1947 — & also to include some who are not yet old enough to fully appreciate &value what it means! #IndependenceDay2019 pic.twitter.com/ZCwytGpIm1 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2019

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to extend his greetings by quoting the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi. He said that independence will be complete only when the practice of truth and nonviolence prevails.

“Complete independence will be complete only to the extent of our approach in practice to truth and nonviolence.” - Mahatma Gandhi My best wishes to all of you on this our 73rd Independence Day 🇮🇳#HappyIndependenceDay — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2019

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal hoped to "maintain peace and tranquility" in the country.

73वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएँ। देश में अमन-चैन कायम रखने और लोगों के जीवन में खुशहाली लाने का हम सब संकल्प लेते हैं। जय हिंद — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2019

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also wished India on the country's Independence Day on behalf of the US government. Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day and said that India "rightfully takes pride in great achievements" in various fields.

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi & President Ram Nath Kovind on 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay. Letter states, "Kindly accept cordial congratulations on the national day of the Republic of India, the Independence Day" (Source-Russian Embassy) pic.twitter.com/TZt08f2mtw — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

US Secy of State: Our shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, commitment to economic growth further cemented our relationship. Over past 2 decades, our friendship has flourished into a strategic partnership & we now cooperate on a range of important issues. (2/3) https://t.co/AWUfXWiF2u — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wished the people of India on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

יום העצמאות שמח הודו! 🇮🇱🇮🇳

Happy Independence Day India! सभी भारतवासियों को इजरायल की ओर से स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनायें।@NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/7afares7we — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 15, 2019

Congress leader P Chidambaram, however, chose to take on the government for the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Why is freedom being denied to three former CMs of J&K since August 6th? Why are two former CMs under virtual solitary confinement and one former CM under house arrest? Why are political leaders who fought secessionists and militants locked up? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 15, 2019

BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal played a traditional drum with locals in Leh as part of celebrations of the 73rd Independence Day.

#WATCH BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal plays a traditional drum with locals while celebrating 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay, in Leh. pic.twitter.com/2kipUbCTmL — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to wish his fellow citizens on Independence Day.

Telangana chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remembered "the selfless sacrifices of the freedom fighters and martyrs" on the occasion of Independence Day.

Let us honor and cherish the selfless sacrifices of the freedom fighters and martyrs on this grand occasion of #IndependenceDayIndia. Happy Independence day! 🇮🇳 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 15, 2019

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also wished all Indians on the country's Independence Day.

T 3258 - 15th August our Independence Day .. JAI HIND !!

Our pride our honour our celebration .. EVER ..🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yh1FHByb3h — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2019

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli hoped to "work together towards progress of our country and create the India of our dreams".

Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day. Let's work together towards progress of our country and create the India of our dreams. 🇮🇳 Jai Hind. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2019

Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that a democratic and resilient India at 73 has no place for bigotry, superstition, sectarianism, fanaticism, racialism, intolerance or injustice, yet millions of fellow citizens encounter discrimination every day.

"We must rise as a Nation to stand against every act of injustice, intolerance, and discrimination to truly cherish our freedom," she said.

Sonia hoisted the national flag at the party office in Delhi to mark the occasion of 73rd Independence Day in which party leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Kapil Sibal, BS Hooda, Ahmed Patel, Manmohan Singh, and others were present.

She also said that India has surged ahead exponentially in all arenas but at our core are the founding principles of 'truth, non – violence, compassion, and unwavering Patriotism.

BJP leader Ram Madhav, who is also the party's in-charge of the northeast states, celebrated Independence Day in Ladakh. He unfurled the National Flag at BJP office in Leh on Thursday morning.

"This Independence Day is very special for the entire country, there is also the additional significance of securing Union Territory status (for Ladakh). I am happy to be a part of the celebrations of the first Independence Day of the Union Territory of Ladakh," he said while speaking to media.

Notably, Madhav was accompanied by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal during the Independence Day celebration in the region. He was welcomed by scores of BJP workers after reaching Leh.

Earlier in August, Parliament had revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, reorganizing the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it.

