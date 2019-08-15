You are here:
Celebrating 73rd Independence Day 2019: From Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, Amitabh Bachchan to Virat Kohli; messages pour in

India FP Staff Aug 15, 2019 14:02:24 IST

Independence Day 2019 | On the occasion of 73rd year of Independence, political leaders, Bollywood stars and foreign dignitaries extended greetings on social media and unfurled the Indian national flag on Thursday (15 August) at cultural programmes, either held in governmental or non-governmental institutions all over the country.

A day ahead of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind in his customary address hoped that the spirit of fraternalism will thrive in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to wish his fellow citizens.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to extend his greetings by quoting the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi. He said that independence will be complete only when the practice of truth and nonviolence prevails.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal hoped to "maintain peace and tranquility" in the country.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also wished India on the country's Independence Day on behalf of the US government. Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day and said that India "rightfully takes pride in great achievements" in various fields.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wished the people of India on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

Congress leader P Chidambaram, however, chose to take on the government for the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal played a traditional drum with locals in Leh as part of celebrations of the 73rd Independence Day.

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to wish his fellow citizens on Independence Day.

Telangana chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remembered "the selfless sacrifices of the freedom fighters and martyrs" on the occasion of Independence Day.

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also wished all Indians on the country's Independence Day.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli hoped to "work together towards progress of our country and create the India of our dreams".

Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that a democratic and resilient India at 73 has no place for bigotry, superstition, sectarianism, fanaticism, racialism, intolerance or injustice, yet millions of fellow citizens encounter discrimination every day.

"We must rise as a Nation to stand against every act of injustice, intolerance, and discrimination to truly cherish our freedom," she said.

Sonia hoisted the national flag at the party office in Delhi to mark the occasion of 73rd Independence Day in which party leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Kapil Sibal, BS Hooda, Ahmed Patel, Manmohan Singh, and others were present.

She also said that India has surged ahead exponentially in all arenas but at our core are the founding principles of 'truth, non – violence, compassion, and unwavering Patriotism.

BJP leader Ram Madhav, who is also the party's in-charge of the northeast states, celebrated Independence Day in Ladakh. He unfurled the National Flag at BJP office in Leh on Thursday morning.

"This Independence Day is very special for the entire country, there is also the additional significance of securing Union Territory status (for Ladakh). I am happy to be a part of the celebrations of the first Independence Day of the Union Territory of Ladakh," he said while speaking to media.

Notably, Madhav was accompanied by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal during the Independence Day celebration in the region. He was welcomed by scores of BJP workers after reaching Leh.

Earlier in August, Parliament had revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, reorganizing the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2019 14:02:24 IST

