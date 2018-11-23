CDS(I) 2019 registration to end on 26 November, register on upsconline.nic.in to appear for Combined Defence Services exam

Online registration for Combined Defence Services 2019 (CDS I) will end on 26 November 2018, reports have said. Interested candidates can apply at the earliest on upsconline.nic.in. The last date for withdrawal of applications is also the same day next week.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the exam on 3 February 2019.

The paper pattern and syllabus for the CDS (I) is available here on upsc.gov.in. Click on the link to read about other details regarding exam rules, examination centres, conditions of eligibility, educational qualifications, physical standards and for details of correspondence with the Commission, army, naval or air headquarters.

The CDS (II) examination for this year was held at 41 centres across the country. Admissions will be granted to 417 seats this year in Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) 32 Training Course, Officers' Training Academy Chennai (Madras)- 111th SSC (Men) Course (NT) and Officers Training Academy Chennai-25th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.

Graduates from a recognised University are eligible to apply for the Indian Military Academy and Officers' Training Academy. For the Indian Naval Academy an engineering degree from a recognised university is required. For the Air Force Academy degree from a recognised university with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level is required.

Science graduates and bachelor of engineering qualification fulfill the eligibility criteria to apply for Air Force Academy. 'Graduates with first choice as Army/ Navy/ Air Force are to submit proof of graduation provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the Services Selection Board Interview,' the notice says.