CCMT 2020: Special round counselling registration for admission to PG technical courses begins at ccmt.nic.in

Candidates who took part in the CCMT regular rounds counselling and also want to participate in the special rounds will have to register afresh

CCMT 2020 special round counselling registration has been started by the Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, on its official website - ccmt.nic.in. Candidates can register themselves by 25 August.

According to a report by Careers 360, candidates who took part in the CCMT regular rounds counselling and also want to participate in the special rounds will have to register as a fresh candidate.

Those interested will have to register, fill choices of colleges and courses and lock their preferences. The seats will be allotted on the basis of the merit of GATE score and choices filled by candidates.

There will two rounds of CCMT 2020 special counselling session. The first round of seat allotment will be announced on 28 August and the second round will be declared on 7 September.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, for the complete special counselling rounds, applicants will be required to enter the registration details including the GATE 2020 Registration ID, Password and Security Pin.

Candidates whose documents have been verified earlier will just have to login and pay the registration and participation fee as well as fill the choices for the counselling rounds.

The documents this year will be verified online.

CCMT 2020 is a common platform for candidates to apply for MTech/ MArch/ MPlan/MDes programmes, based on their GATE score of years 2018, 2019 and 2020, in all NITs, IIEST Shibpur, and some IIITs and GFTIs.

Click here for the direct link to CCMT 2020 Counselling Registration - https://ccmt.nic.in/WebInfo/Page/Page?PageId=1&LangId=P