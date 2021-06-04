The selection of candidates for CCI Recruitment 2021 will be on the basis of a written test and interview

Applications for as many as 46 contractual vacancies have been invited by the Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI Ltd). Out of the 46 vacancies, 29 are for the post of Engineer and there are 17 Officer posts, reported Hindustan Times. The duration for these contractual vacancies is going to be one year, however, it can be extended to a period of three years, based on the performance of the selected CCI employee. The last date to apply for CCI Recruitment 2021 is Wednesday, 30 June.

Here are the steps that candidates can take to apply for CCI Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Visit the website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the advertisement for this recruitment

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link to ‘Apply’

Step 4: Fill in your details, upload the required documents and submit the application form

Step 5: Download the CCI Recruitment 2021 filled form

Step 6: Take a printout of the form and keep it safely for future reference

According to a report in NDTV, some of the selected candidates will work at the corporate office of CCI. Other locations are Bokajan (Assam), Rajban (Himachal Pradesh) and Tandur (Telangana).

The selection of candidates for CCI Recruitment 2021 will be on the basis of a written test and interview. CCI will provide a travelling allowance to the candidates who will be selected for the interview. It is also a possibility that the interview for CCI Recruitment 2021 might be conducted through video conferencing.

Those candidates who have at least two years of work experience after graduation are eligible to apply for the role.