CBSE warns of strict action against those spreading fake news about board exams, asks students not to believe in rumours

India FP Trending Apr 06, 2020 20:56:00 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification warning those spreading fake news regarding board exams.

In the notification, CBSE said "that" some unscrupulous elements are circulating fake news in form of lookalike circulars about the CBSE board exams, evaluation, pass criteria to mislead students and parents.

The board in the warning mentioned that in the past it has taken strict action against such people by filing FIRs and it can again book miscreants under the law. It also asked people and media not to fall prey to such misleading information and “check official announcements on the Board’s official handles.”

The CBSE had to postpone board exams in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.

The board had recently made some important announcements regarding students belonging to all classes.

It said that students belonging to class 1-8 would be promoted directly to the next class. Class 9 and 11 students will be promoted to next class based on the internal assessment.

As per the CBSE notification, the board would conduct pending Class 10 and 12 exams only for subjects that are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions.

The decision was taken following the directive from Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. “Though the present set of circumstances are not within the control of the Board, the Board deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to all its stakeholders, and seeks their patience and cooperation in these difficult times,” said CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 20:56:00 IST

