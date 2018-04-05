CBSE UGC NET 2018: Registrations to close today; know how to apply, important dates, eligibility

The registration process for University Grant Commission's (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 will close on Thursday. Candidates interested in appearing for the exam can apply at Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) offical website– cbsenet.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2018 will be held on July 8. The exam is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Assistant Professor both in Indian universities and colleges. CBSE will conduct the NET 2018 exam in 84 subjects at 91 selected NET examination cities spread across the country.

The age for applying for Junior Research Fellowship has also been extended this time from 28 to 30.

How to apply:

- Log on to cbsenet.nic.in

- Click on the relevant link and enter the necessary details

- Submitting the application

- Take a printout for future reference

Important dates for UGC NET 2018:

- Starting of registration: 6 March

- Last date of registration: 5 April

- Last date for submission of fee: 6 April

- Date of examination: 8 July

UGC NET 2018 examination fee:

- General: Rs 1,000

- Other Backward Classes (non-creamy layer): Rs 500

- SC/ST/PwD/Transgender: Rs 250

Age Limit: Maximum 30 years

Category Age Relaxation:

- For OBC (non-creamy layer): Five years

- For SC/ST/PWD/Transgender: Five years

- For candidates who have served in the armed forces: Five years

Examination Scheme:

- Paper I: 100 marks; number of questions: 50; duration: 1 hour (09.30 am to 10.30 am)

- Paper II: 200 marks; number of questions: 100; duration: 2 hours (11 am to 01 pm)

For more details, log on to the official website of CBSE NET.