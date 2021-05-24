Along with mental health tips, the CBSE’s tele-counselling will also share COVID-19 related protocols with students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started its annual tele-counselling from today, Monday, 24 May.

The annual initiative is for the students of classes 10 and 12, reported India Today. Before this initiative, CBSE had launched the Dost for Life app on 10 May. The board has said in a statement that it has taken several initiatives for the mental well-being of its students.

This year, the tele-counselling initiative will counsel students and share mental health tips with them. Along with this, CBSE’s tele-counselling will also share COVID-19 related protocols with students, reported NDTV. It will additionally suggest course guides for students after Class 12.

Students and parents can call on the toll free number 180011804 to seek help.

In all, 24 principals and counsellors from CBSE affiliated schools will remain available from Monday to Friday between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm.

In order to talk about the role of family, community and the school in the development of students, CBSE has also released a manual, reported India Today. The manual contains chapters which can assist students in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE is expected to conduct class 12 board exams from 15 July to 26 August. However, a final decision about the same will be made on 1 June.