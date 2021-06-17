The CBSE also said that students unsatisfied with the evaluation formula can take up Class 12 exam that will be held when situation is conducive

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it will release Class 12 results by 31 July.

The education board also submitted the evaluation criteria for awarding grades or marks for Class 12 examinations. The board told the Bench, comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, that results of Class 12 will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10, Class 11 as well as Class 12. While 30 percent weightage each in Classes 10 and 11, the Class 12 performance will carry a weightage of 40 percent.

Attorney General KK Venugopal informed the Bench that for Classes 10 and 11, the marks in best of three from five papers in term examinations will be considered. For Class XII, the marks obtained in unit, term, and practicals will be taken into account. The result committee will be there for each of the schools to rule out advantages to students in some schools, which traditionally give high marks to students.

Marks obtained in unit, term and practical examinations in Class 12 will be taken into account to assess the performance of 14 lakh students.

The Centre also said that CBSE students unsatisfied with evaluation formula can take up Class 12 exam that will be held when situation is conducive.

The apex court had on 3 June given two weeks time to the CBSE to place on record evaluation criteria for Class 12 students.

The CBSE then formed a committee that included the representation of different stakeholders. The list of members includes Vipin Kumar, joint secretary of the Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy. Nidhi Pandey, commissioner KVS, Udit Prakash Rai from the directorate of Education, two representatives from schools, representatives from NCERT and UGC.

While announcing the cancellation of Class 12 exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that students and parents' "anxiety should be put to rest". He called for an "objective" criterion which would produce the results in a "time bound" manner.

CBSE has already finalised the Class 10 evaluation system, according to which students will be awarded marks based on internal assessment. Class 10 results are expected to be declared by July first week.