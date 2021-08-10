CBSE had announced the Class 12 board exam results on 30 July while Class 10 results were declared on 3 August

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the timetable for the offline examination 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 on Tuesday. The date sheets for improvement, compartment, and private exams will be made available on the official website of CBSE, www.cbse.gov.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Offline Exams 2021 date sheet to be announced today. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 10, 2021

The board will conduct the compartment and improvement exams for Classes 10 and 12 from 16 August to 15 September.

On 6 August, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had informed that students dissatisfied with the evaluation process can appear for physical exams in August if the situation is conducive. Pokhriyal added that he had been receiving a lot of queries and messages from students regarding the evaluation criteria.

Last month on 30 July, CBSE had announced the results for Class 12 and the Class 10 examination results were declared on 3 August.

During the announcement of the results, the board had declared that students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear again for the physical examination which will be held later.

Meanwhile, candidates should note that the compartment and improvement exams will be conducted at selected centres or venues in India and in other foreign countries. The exams will be held keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols and measures.

An online portal will be made available soon for students to register, especially the ones who are not satisfied with the results, which were prepared based on the tabulation policy of 2021. The offline examinations will help improve their performance.

Candidates, whose results could not be prepared on the basis of a new scheme or policy this year, will be automatically allowed to appear for the examination, according to a notice dated 2 August.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the board had cancelled the Classes 10 and 12 exams this year.