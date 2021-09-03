The Term 1 exams, slated to be held in November-December, will consist of MCQs based on the first half of the syllabus and be of 90-minute duration

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for Classes 10 and 12 for the Term 1 examination of the academic year 2021-22. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in November-December 2021. Students can view the sample papers and marking scheme at the official website at http://cbseacademic.nic.in/.

The Sample Question Papers for classes X and XII Term 1 Exams 2021-22 are now available at CBSE website https://t.co/SDI7gsACS5 at the links given below: Sample Papers Class X:https://t.co/ENhvzaDDVg

Sample Papers Class XII:https://t.co/ElWakTSUZp#CBSEforStudents #CBSE pic.twitter.com/OITMCntO7w — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) September 3, 2021

Steps to view the CBSE Term 1 sample papers:

Go to the official website of the CBSE, http://cbseacademic.nic.in/

Select the sample question paper tab given on the homepage

Select the academic year 2021-22 and then select the class you want to view the sample papers for

A new window will appear with all papers offered by the CBSE, and their marking schemes

Select the subject you want to view.

A new window will appear with the chosen sample question paper

Direct link to view Class 10 CBSE sample papers

Direct link to view Class 12 CBSE sample papers

The 90-minute Term 1 examinations will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on the first half of the syllabus.

The Term 2 examination, scheduled to be held in March-April next year, will consist of long and short answer-type questions. They will be conducted at exam centres fixed by the CBSE. The duration of the examination was declared as two hours. However, “in case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examinations,” the Term 2 tests will also be conducted in the form of a 90-minute MCQ paper.

The CBSE had decided against conducting one final exam at the end of the academic year 2021-22. Instead, it had opted to bifurcate the academic session into two terms and conduct exams at the end of each term.