CBSE Term 1: Class 12 exams begin tomorrow; check roll numbers at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the Term 1 examination 2021 for Class 12 students from tomorrow, 16 November. The exams will start with minor subjects for Class 12 on 16 November, and Class 10 on 17 November.

Exams will be held from 11.30 am to 1.00 pm, as per the official schedule, with the first paper for Class 12 exams being on entrepreneurship and beauty and wellness. For Class 10, the first exam will be of painting.

Those candidates who will participate in the international olympiads or national or international sporting events and might miss their Term 1 board exam will have to take a special exam conducted by the CBSE later. The final result for candidates who test positive for COVID-19 during the examination will be declared based on their Term 2 examination.

The CBSE exams will be conducted according to the schedule, even though classes are suspended in Delhi till 20 November. Recently, students of CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Exam (CISCE) had filed a plea asking for the Term 1 examination to be held in hybrid mode, a mix of online and offline modes, rather than the offline-only mode for Classes 10 and 12 Term 1 exams.

CBSE also released the admit cards for the Term 1 examination on 9 November. Candidates need to check their term 1 roll numbers on the official website - cbse.gov.in

Procedure to check the term 1 roll number is as follows

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

Click on link for the CBSE Term 1 exam roll number available on the main page

Select your respective class (10 or 12) and enter the needed details

The CBSE Term 1 exam roll number will appear on your screen

Check and download the roll number for future use

Here's the direct link to check roll number

The CBSE will conduct Class 12 board exams for 114 subjects and Class 10 exams for 75 subjects. Practical examinations are supposed to be conducted by 23 December.

For the Term 1 exams, CBSE will use OMR sheets this year for Classes 10 and 12. The OMR sheets will have details of the respective candidate. As per CBSE, students are only required to mark their responses on the sheet with a blue or black point ball pen.

The board had also released a rationalised syllabus for students taking the Term 1 exams this year. The exams will be based on 50 percent of the syllabus.